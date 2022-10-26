Alert Montana Women! These Dry Shampoos Cause Cancer

Timing is a crazy thing!

I just bought the BedHead Rock-aholic Dry Shampoo last week at Target on the westside of Billings. I used the heck out of it too... Let me be honest, I use dry-shampoo like 4 times a week. These recalled dry shampoos have a cancer-causing chemical benzine, so it’s time to get rid of them.

What is Benzine?

Benzine is a cancer-causing chemical. You know how when you spray the dry-shampoos they can be cloudy and potent? The aerosol, if inhaled, absorbed through skin, or accidentally sprayed into the mouth, can cause leukemia and blood cancers, according to this recall.

The list of Unilever recalled items that were produced before October 2021, but on store shelves this year: Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé aerosol dry shampoos.

Most businesses will give you a refund, but some do not.

This can be frustrating for us, right? My dry-shampoo costed $8, and I bought 2 of them. I didn’t want to make a hassle for $16, but times are tough with inflation. Plus, it’s making me think I’m going to start using baby powder- it truly does the same thing. It gets rid of the oily roots if we are too lazy to wash our hair.

Unilever did not comment on the giant press release that went out last Friday. Click that link to see all the products photos so you can compare at home!

You may be thinking, “Everything causes cancer these days, I’ll be fine.” Yeah, I wouldn’t even toy with that thought because it’s better safe than sorry, in my humble opinion. But do you boo!