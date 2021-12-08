[Watch] Montana Winds Hit OVER 130 MPH? Yes They Do

Thanks to Prairie Wife for sharing this video, I now know what 138 mile per hour winds look like in Montana. I am always a fan of good TikTok videos, especially when they have gems like this one. Check it out:

I mean seriously! How much hairspray would a person need in the '80s to keep their hair in spot in those winds? Even the cattle and bison are wondering what the heck is going on. Montana winds can get really crazy from time to time.

The highest wind speed recorded to date in Montana is 143, it happened on February 21st, 2002. In November this TikToker captured this little video just outside of Three Forks, MT.

As the video said, no one was injured during the filming, but the comments are pretty funny. Just glad that no one got hurt!

If you are thinking about relocating to or in Montana and want to avoid some of the windiest towns here are a few you should put at the bottom of that list.

According to the Great Falls Tribune, Livingston is reported as the windiest city. Which around here doesn't come as much of a surprise if anyone has been there or going through there.

Livingston averages a 15.8 mph wind speed daily, whereas the average for the state is just under 9 (8.9) mph. Harlowton comes in second for wind speed followed by Montana's Cut Bank, Roy, and in 5th place, Great Falls.

Hold your hats when you are visiting Montana November through February, our windy season.

