[WATCH] Rowdy Cowboy Rides Street Light in Miles City

There aren't many events like the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale. Each year, the bucking horse sale debuts some of the finest bucking stock seen on the continent.

If you're a fan of rodeos, many of them have roots in Miles City, Montana. The first Miles City Bucking Horse sale took place in 1951, and it has grown in popularity since its inception. Now in its 70th year, the bucking horse sale is still going strong. Hundreds of people flock to Miles City every year to be a part of the event.

This year, the event took place May 13-16 in Miles City. If you talk to anyone who has attended the sale, they'll most likely tell you it's one big party. Stock sales and rodeo events are scheduled throughout the 3-day event, and when the sun goes down, the party kicks into high gear.

There's nothing wrong with having a good time, but sometimes the booze can get the best of you. In a video shared on Facebook, a rowdy cowboy can be seen climbing a street light in the middle of a large crowd. After the man makes his way to the top of the street light, an onlooker can be heard saying "Now, what are you gonna do?" You can hear others cheering the man on in the video.

The stunt didn't end well for the guy. Police were waiting to arrest him when he finally climbed down from the street light. Fortunately, he was able to climb down safely and didn't suffer any injuries.

