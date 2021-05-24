[WATCH] Rowdy Cowboy Rides Street Light in Miles City

facebook.com/john.minow.779

There aren't many events like the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale. Each year, the bucking horse sale debuts some of the finest bucking stock seen on the continent.

If you're a fan of rodeos, many of them have roots in Miles City, Montana. The first Miles City Bucking Horse sale took place in 1951, and it has grown in popularity since its inception. Now in its 70th year, the bucking horse sale is still going strong. Hundreds of people flock to Miles City every year to be a part of the event.

This year, the event took place May 13-16 in Miles City. If you talk to anyone who has attended the sale, they'll most likely tell you it's one big party. Stock sales and rodeo events are scheduled throughout the 3-day event, and when the sun goes down, the party kicks into high gear.

There's nothing wrong with having a good time, but sometimes the booze can get the best of you. In a video shared on Facebook, a rowdy cowboy can be seen climbing a street light in the middle of a large crowd. After the man makes his way to the top of the street light, an onlooker can be heard saying "Now, what are you gonna do?" You can hear others cheering the man on in the video.

The stunt didn't end well for the guy. Police were waiting to arrest him when he finally climbed down from the street light. Fortunately, he was able to climb down safely and didn't suffer any injuries.

Watch the video below. WARNING: this video contains adult language and is considered NSFW.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Cowboys, miles city, Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, montana, video
Categories: Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top