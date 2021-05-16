Beauty Queens & Rodeo Kings at the Miles City Buckin Horse Sale

From beauty queens to some of the kings of buckin' bronc rodeo, we had a great turnout at the Miles City Chamber of Commerce as we helped kick off the 70th Anniversary of the World Famous Miles City Buckin Horse Sale.

Miss Montana, Miss Rodeo Montana, and Miss Southeastern Montana Rodeo Teen Queen all showed up to join us for our statewide radio show "Montana Talks" with Aaron Flint just before several cowboys walked through the front door.

Wally Badgett wrangled up an incredible lineup for us. RFD-TV describes Wally as someone who himself "rode in the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, and rodeos all over the country for that matter. He is also a syndicated cartoonist, college rodeo coach and so much more."

Wally Badgett brought some rodeo greats to our LIVE show. He also shared some great Buckin Horse Sale stories. The best story he shared, was about something that DIDN'T happen: the crowd was stunned. I also asked him about Ted Kennedy riding in the sale back in the day...

Later in the program, radio broadcaster and rodeo announcer Jim Thompson showed up to share a few stories. Miles City's own Fred Wacker, former Montana Stockgrower's Association President, closed out the show for us.

We also caught up with some other great members of the Montana Stockgrower's Association, John Laney with the Miles City Chamber of Commerce, and Rep. Ken Holmlund (R-Miles City).

Click below to listen to our full show from the World Famous Miles City Buckin' Horse Sale:

Credit Aaron Flint, Montana Talks