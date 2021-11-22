[WATCH] Brave Turkeys Take Leisurely Stroll Across Montana Road

Montana is home to a lot of wild animals. As we transition from fall to winter, it's not uncommon to see wildlife on the move.

When I first moved to Montana, I rented a small place in Bear Canyon just east of Bozeman. While living there, I had quite a few encounters with wildlife. I always had deer hanging out in my front yard, and on occasion, a black bear would visit and relieve itself steps from my front door.

Get our free mobile app

One time, a skunk managed to crawl into an old milk can on my front porch and was unable to get out. Thankfully, with some quick thinking, I was able to knock the milk can over and the skunk escaped.

Since Thanksgiving is coming up, I thought I'd share a story about turkeys. Turkeys are native to Montana and there are quite a few in the Bozeman area. Back in 2017, I decided to take an evening drive to check out some wildlife, and I witnessed something I've never seen before. I was driving down Bear Canyon Rd. when a turkey ran out in front of me. Shortly after, more turkeys started crossing and ended up stopping traffic in both directions.

I've seen turkeys in the wild a lot of times, but have never seen so many in one place. They didn't seem to be bothered by the fact that I was there, and took their time crossing the road.

We all know that Bozeman is growing, but you don't have to travel far to get away from it all. Do yourself a favor and take a drive. It's good for the soul.

Want Ribs? 20 BBQ Restaurants in Montana To Help Your Hunger