There was an interesting story this morning from AP that said there are far more cases of coronavirus than being reported. It noted that many don't have symptoms at all and many have very minor symptoms and are never tested. That means that the death rate is far lower than anyone is telling you. In fact, the death rate of 1.7% is probably only half that. They take the official amount who have tested positive and the recorded deaths and give you that figure. Don't get me wrong its a pandemic, but quit lying to us. Spirit day tomorrow. See you at 5.