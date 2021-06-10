Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Bindy the Heeler Mix

Our featured Wet Nose this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is an 8-year old named Bindy. She's a Heeler - Catahoula mix, and is available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about beautiful Bindy:

Bindy is a dedicated, loyal companion dog. She wants to bond with and stick close to her person and do what it takes to keep that person safe. Bindy is so smart it’s scary! She knows her basic manners and is house trained. She knows she’s not supposed to get on the couch, but will sneak up there if given the chance. Bindy’s big loves are going for hikes (long ones, she can go all day!), balancing at the end of a paddleboard taking in the view, and kids. She LOVES kids! She gets along with respectful dogs that are at least her size, but her herding instinct is a bit too intense to live with cats or around livestock. Bindy is sure to make someone a wonderful adventure pal!

Credit: YVAS

If you would like to find out more about adopting Bindy, or to set up a meeting at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last weeks featured Wet Nose, Max the beagle, found his forever home.

Credit: YVAS

