Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Bork

Our featured Wet Nose this week is Bork. He's a 1 1/2 year old Heeler Mix who has been getting special training at Intelligent Canine in Billings. Bork is looking for his special person.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Bork:

Bork Bork Bork!! Say hello to the most talkative guy in town. Bork is a very handsome boy, who has come back to us a few times now.. simply because his perfect home is still out there somewhere! He would love a family to play with, but can be a little too much for smaller children. He can and does get along with other dogs, but he is a dominant male – so it is hit or miss. He still has tons of puppy in him, which makes him eager to learn!

Fern, the 8-year old Boxer Mix, is still available for adoption at YVAS.org.

To find out more about adopting Bork or Fern, CLICK HERE.