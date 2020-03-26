Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Bork
Our featured Wet Nose this week is Bork. He's a 1 1/2 year old Heeler Mix who has been getting special training at Intelligent Canine in Billings. Bork is looking for his special person.
Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Bork:
Bork Bork Bork!! Say hello to the most talkative guy in town. Bork is a very handsome boy, who has come back to us a few times now.. simply because his perfect home is still out there somewhere! He would love a family to play with, but can be a little too much for smaller children. He can and does get along with other dogs, but he is a dominant male – so it is hit or miss. He still has tons of puppy in him, which makes him eager to learn!
Fern, the 8-year old Boxer Mix, is still available for adoption at YVAS.org.
To find out more about adopting Bork or Fern, CLICK HERE.