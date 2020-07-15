Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Diesel

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 3-year old Pit Bull Terrier mix named Diesel. He's available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about 3-year old Diesel:

Diesel is a very handsome and sweet boy. He would love to go on adventures during the day, but go home and cuddle with his human at night. He knows basic commands, and is a little too smart – so he will need a tall and secure fenced yard, as he is an escape artist. He will need a kitty free home, and would do best in a child free home/or a home with mature children.

UPDATE: We found a forever home for another one of our featured Wet Noses. Oscar the Dachshund mix found his person last week.

CLICK HERE to see the other adoptable DOGS at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

CLICK HERE to see the CATS who are looking for their person at YVAS.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will be hosting Kitten Yoga at Black Orchid Yoga and Cycle at 2049 Broadwater Avenue this Friday, July 17 beginning at 6pm.

You bring the mat, we bring the kittens! Yoga relieves stress, lowers blood pressure, and helps improve your mood. But yoga with kittens? Double the benefits! Attendees will have fun interacting with adoptable kittens and help to socialize them before they move on to their new homes. Plus, you'll learn some great yoga postures and stretches as instructor, Arianna Skoog, from Black Orchid Yoga+Cycle helps guide you through the session.

