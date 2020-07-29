Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Leroy

We're featuring a senior dog this week for Wet Nose Wednesday. Leroy is an 11-year old Pit Bull Terrier Mix, and he's waiting for you at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what our friends at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter have to say about Leroy:

Leroooy Jenkiiins! This gentleman is ALWAYS smiling, and his tail is never tired of wagging! Leroy is looking for a calm home to retire in, but still wants to go on adventures here and there. He would prefer a home of his own, where he’s the only “fur-child” but does have the potential to get along with cats, and loves kids!

If you want to find out more information on the adoption of Leroy, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Diesel, the 3-year old Pit Bull Terrier Mix, found his forever home!

Moxie is a 5-year old Husky Mix who is still looking for her person.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Moxie:

Moxie is very energetic lady who would do best in a very active home. She’d make a great jogging or hiking partner! And she’s super smart too!! She has mouthy tendencies, so she will also need a kid free home, or a home with mature children. She can be picky about her dog friends, so we suggest she do a dog meet before adopting, if there are other dogs in the home.

CLICK HERE to get more info about adopting Moxie.

