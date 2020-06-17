Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Mia

This week's Wet Nose Wednesday featured dog is Mia. She's a brown and white, 8-year old Boxer mix who is available for adoption at the Yellowstone Animal Shelter.

Mia is really well mannered, good with kids, and is looking for her forever home. She knows sit, shake, down, and you can't definitely still teach this older dog some new tricks with all her young energy.



Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Mia, the 8-year old Boxer mix who is looking for her person:

Mia is a very gentle older lady, who just wants a family to live out her retirement years with. But don’t let her age fool you, she still has tons of spunk left in her! She loves everyone she meets, kids included. She would do okay with other dogs that respect her and her years of wisdom. She will need a kitty free home.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

