Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Oscar

This week's featured Wet Nose is Oscar. He's a 7-year-old white and red dapple Dachshund Mix who is looking for his forever home.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Oscar:

How has this handsome man not been just snagged right up yet? Oscar is the friendliest little weiner and is always down to make friends. Oscar will bond closely with his person and gets sad when he’s left alone. He’ll do just about anything for cheese and will keep you smiling.

UPDATE: Rye, the 11-week old Rottweiler Mix puppy, found his forever home!

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will be hosting Kitten Yoga at Black Orchid Yoga and Cycle at 2049 Broadwater Avenue on Friday, July 7 beginning at 6pm.

You bring the mat, we bring the kittens! Yoga relieves stress, lowers blood pressure, and helps improve your mood. But yoga with kittens? Double the benefits! Attendees will have fun interacting with adoptable kittens and help to socialize them before they move on to their new homes. Plus, you'll learn some great yoga postures and stretches as instructor, Arianna Skoog, from Black Orchid Yoga+Cycle helps guide you through the session.

Kitten Yoga will also be held on July 17, 24 and 29 at Black Orchid. CLICK HERE to find out more about these events.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is looking to hire a Veterinary Assistant.