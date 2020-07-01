Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Rye

This week's featured Wet Nose is an 10-week old Rottweiler Mix puppy named Rye. He's available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Rye and his siblings are looking for their forever homes, and more information is available about adopting these dogs by clicking HERE.

UPDATE: Mia, the 8-year old Boxer mix featured on Wet Nose Wednesday, found her person. She was adopted last week, so that keeps our adoption rate for our featured Wet Noses at 100 percent.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

To find out more information about becoming a Foster Home with the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is hosting a special event tomorrow (Thursday 7/2) with an evening of Pure Barre and puppies:

You bring a mat, we bring the puppies. The class will take place outside with plenty of room to social distance at InterUrban's dog park, located at 610 South 44th Street West. You'll have fun interacting with puppies and you'll also socialize them before they move on to their new homes. Plus, you'll get a good workout while improving your strength, cardio, and flexibility. It's a win-win for you and for our pups!

Proceeds from the Pure Barre and Puppies event will benefit YVAS. There will only be a limited number of tickets, so get your today. Get more info by clicking HERE.

There are many other wonderful animals that are waiting to be adopted at YVAS. To meet the other DOGS at the shelter, CLICK HERE.

To see the CATS that waiting to be adopted, CLICK HERE.