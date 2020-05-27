We've got a dog this week for Wet Nose Wednesday. Meet Salt Lick. He's a 12-year old Terrier Mix that's available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Salt Lick:

Looking for a nice treat to perk you up? Look no furter than Mr. Salt Lick! This handsome fella is all smiles and tail wags, so don’t let his age fool you. He loves being around people and other dogs, and wouldn’t mind kiddos either! He is young at heart, and will need a secure yard to keep his adventures at home.

We continue to have a 100 percent adoption rate with the animals featured on Wet Nose Wednesday. Last week's featured pet Jazzy found her FURever home!

Credit: Johnny Vincent

As summer temperatures begin to increase, a reminder to NEVER, EVER leave your pet in a hot car. And make sure they always have access to fresh drinking water, and keep your dogs paws cool and off hot asphalt when you're out for a walk.