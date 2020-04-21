What Do You Think the New Normal Will Be?

This is another poll to see what you folks have heard or just what you think our lives are going to be like after our county health officer LET'S us get back to business in Billings.

I have heard that it will be done in three phases. The first phase would let restaurants open but wouldn't let bars open. So, if you are the Stadium Club that serves food, do you get to open? By the way, you can go into their liquor store and buy a bottle of liquor but you can't sit at the bar and have a drink there. Crazy.

How small are the capacities going to be at places like The Texas Road House? How about any restaurant in town?

What do you think? And what have you heard?