What Does THIS Key Do? If Mark Designed Computers

Because of my age and the onset of the digital age happening when it did, I was never trained to operate computers. I'm talking about the, "Here's what you need to know to get what you need from this here computer" or what others might call "Computers 101."

So, as I sat here staring at one of my computer keyboards this morning, I couldn't help but wonder why there's not a button for ".com" instead of having to type four things: the dot, the "C", the "O", and the "M." Does anybody know if that is on the way with newer computers?

I'm all about "work smarter, not harder." So, here at "Mark Wilson Keyboard Manufacturing," I'll give you a peek at some other innovations that are on the way.

Not only will our newer keyboards have one button for ".com," but we will also have one button for ".org" and another for".net."For those of you that have ever answered somebody's text with "K," this will be right up your alley.

I remember taking a typing class in high school. First of all, we used actual typewriters, and we had to type without looking at our keys. To this day I'm impressed with anybody who can type fast because I can't. And, as I just sat and watched me type this article, I noticed that I do all of my typing using only four fingers. Don't ask me why.

I don't why the quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog. I just know that the "backspace" button is the most used button on my keyboard.