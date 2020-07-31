What Kind of Shortage Will We Have Next?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

First, it was toilet paper, then it was hamburger, now it's a coin shortage. How could that happen? Where did they all go? Everybody now is using credit or debit or ordering stuff online. Maybe congress will now send everyone a roll of quarters, that's next. Anyway, have yourself a great weekend, and don't forget to take your mask with you if you're traveling. The states with democrat Governors require them as do most stores. Walmart requires that you wear a mask but not a bra or underwear. I can hardly go in there. See ya Monday at 5.