What The Hell [Audio & Images]

I am still on cloud 9 after seeing the 'What The Hell Tour' with Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi this past Saturday night at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. Let me share my experience...

We first had a scare at the gate when our tickets turned out to be bad, but it was a mistake and the resolved the issue quickly.

Hot Rod Thompson, TSM

Once inside, we started our night by talking with Jon Pardi. Apparently we scared him when my wife took a picture because the flash on the camera was a little bright and he wasn't expecting it. He yelled, "Oh Sh**! That was bright!"

Hot Rod Thompson, TSM

Shortly after, it was time to talk with Cole Swindell.

Hot Rod Thompson, TSM

He was really nice as usual and even did an interview with me about the show and his love for coming to Billings.

Then it was time to catch up with Dierks Bentley again.

Hot Rod Thompson, TSM

This guy is ALWAYS a class act. He takes the time to talk with EVERYONE that goes backstage and is always very kind. After the Meet & Greet, Dierks told me to go get my wife and kids, which I obviously did. He took us back to his private area where he offered up drinks and candy to the kids. He and I sat and talked for awhile until he had to go get ready to get on stage. This NEVER HAPPENS and I am so grateful that he took the time to accommodate my family and I. This picture is blurry because we are shaking with excitement, but this is his personal bar backstage.

Hot Rod Thompson, TSM

The show was packed and it was incredible from start to finish! I hope you had a great time too!