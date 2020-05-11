What’s With the Profanity in the Michael Jordan Documentary?

Can someone tell me how ESPN gets away with all of the F-bombs being dropped on Michael Jordan's documentary? I really enjoy it but I know some of the FCC guidelines on language and I'm wondering how that flies. Maybe they're on to something. Can you imagine the Monday Night Football telecast this year when Tom Brady throws another----------touchdown? Or what a bad------call the refs made on that one. How could you let the -------play clock run out? It should make for an interesting season.