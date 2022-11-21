Montana, No Other State Beats You for Number of Loyal Lovers and Fans

After watching the game day celebration in Bozeman over the weekend, I've never felt so much love for Montana as I do now.

It's our best-kept secret that the rest of the world was able to find out about. The beauty, the people here, and our strong resilience all was evident in that early morning show.

While watching I called my daughter and she was watching as well. I told her "Maddy I love Montana it's the best".

I had three kids go to Montana State, and they all felt the same thing. Our way of life here is second to none. During the Game Day show, there was a feature that wished our slogan in the state was "Montana, Till I Die". It fits so well for the people who live and work here.

It's the last thing I want to see when I leave this world: Our majestic state with our wonderful Big Skies. How many other people around the country feel the same way about where they live? Have you ever heard of anyone from Connecticut or Illinois saying Illinois till I die?

This is a special place with a special way of life that we all should thank God for every day.

The average commute time in Billings to get to work is 17 minutes. Can you imagine the aggravation of a morning commute in Chicago or L.A.? No thank you. I am here to stay and a team of horses that the Montana state rodeo team rode in on could not pull me away.

Go Cats.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

