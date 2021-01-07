What’s Your Best Color?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I'd like to get some red bathing trunks for the trip to Mexico. I don't know why but I've always liked red and I don't have a lot of things that color. I really don't know what my best color is but many of you know yours. It's usually obvious to you when you think you really look good in it. Some better than others. There is a saying that if you ever find a redhead that looks good in a pink dress, marry her. I tend to like bright colors versus dark ones. Some people will spend hundreds of dollars to have their colors done. Hell, I'm having trouble shelling out the money for a bathing suit. That's a racket. The article of clothing that covers the least amount of body cost the most. See ya tomorrow at 5.