When Will We Get These Restaurants, Billings? And More on Friday Finishers

Had a really thick fog this week. And according to the Farmers Almanac, you are supposed to get precipitation 90 days after. So look for rain on April 17.

Are you people who waited in line at Chick-Fil-A the day they opened going to stand in line for the opening of our new Skechers store?

And now that we've got a Chick-Fil-A everybody can get back to asking when are going to get a TGI Fridays, Dave & Busters, etc. I also want to know when the heights are going to get a mini golf course. It's family-friendly and you only need one employee to run it.

Dolly Parton turned 77 this week and announced that she is working on a rock and roll album. And she's collaborating with artists like Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Stevie Nicks.

If you've ever tried to call us while we are talking on the air, your call won't get answered. And our show is 100% live, unlike a lot of others who prerecord or "voice track" their shows. We don't have a producer to answer calls, except me, but I'm on air. And if you can't get through, you can message me on Facebook Messenger or on the Cat Country app.

Pet peeve. For those who are selling used cars: First, make sure they start. Second, quit overpricing them. If you post your vehicle for sale and get zero calls, it's repriced too high.

We're back on February 1st post-Flakes trip. After we get back, we've got some more things that we're going to do with law enforcement. The Flakes back the blue!

Talk to you then.

What It's Like at The Breakfast Flakes Mexico Trip Giveaway Party If you've ever wanted to go to Mexico for free, or ever wanted to spend a week with Cat Country 102.9's The Breakfast Flakes duo, the giveaway party is the place to be. Every year in November, the Flakes give away two spots on their annual Mexico vacation that happens in January. Take a look at what it's like for the crowd that shows up to qualify as a potential winner: