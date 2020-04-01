Whitefish Business Helps With Hospital Gown Shortage

Andy Techmanski was set to launch his latest line of outdoor, hunting gear later this summer. Instead, the Whitefish CEO shifted his production line to help meet the needs of hospitals here in Montana and elsewhere by manufacturing hospital gowns.

Not only is Techmanski helping to meet the needs of our nation's hospitals during this critical time- his FORLOH products are 100% made in the USA.

TECHMANSKI: It was simply the right thing to do. I just could not sit idly by and wait knowing that I had already built a network of U.S. based manufacturers fit for the job.

According to a FORLOH news release, "More than 4,200 gowns have already been purchased by hospitals in Kalispell, MT, Weymouth, MA and Pittsfield, MA for use by doctors and nurses on the frontlines battling the current global outbreak of COVID-19. The gowns are reusable up to 1000 washes, making them much more environmentally friendly and cost efficient in the long run for hospitals. Disposable gowns will also be made."

Check out www.forloh.com for more information on FORLOH and their new premium hunting and fishing apparel. We spoke with Techmanski on Wednesday's Montana Talks statewide radio show. Click below for the full audio: