While we were on our break I saw tons of commercials of people buying cars for Christmas. Who does that? I don't know anyone who buys someone else a car. In fact, I'll bet people don't buy many gifts over a thousand dollars. Anyway, Happy New Year and contrary to popular belief, I'm glad to be back to work. I really enjoy it and you're like family now, so if I don't have one at home, I have one here. See you tomorrow at 5.