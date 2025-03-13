The best lunch is a free lunch.

I've been a fan of the 406 Kitchen & Taproom forever. I've been visiting this downtown Billings establishment since it was the Rockpile and the Red Door before that. It's where I had my first Moscow Mule decades ago when I was barely legal to drink.

Enter here for a shot at a free lunch.

When the opportunity presented itself for the 406 Kitchen & Taproom to become my lunchtime sponsor on Cat Country 102.9, it was a perfect match. Enter below to win a $20 gift card to the 406 Kitchen & Taproom.

Each Friday, we'll pick a winner at random from all entries.

Eat, drink, and be merry at the 406.

With the only rooftop patio in Billings, the 406 is a popular summertime spot, but the downtown views and brews are enjoyed year-round.

Try one of their signature items or the daily lunch special.

I've never had a disappointing meal at the 406 Kitchen & Taproom; their food is consistently delicious. Fans love their signature dishes like the Smoked Chicken Nachos, the 406 Fajitas, the Blue Cheese Steak Salad, and their famous Montana Burger (topped with Carolina BBQ, Monteray Jack cheese, crispy onions, fried jalapeno caps, and garlic aioli - yum!). See the menu HERE.

Refreshing beers and tasty cocktails always pair well with the 406's awesome tacos. The restaurant offers carne asada, blackened shrimp, and fish tacos, and all of them are very good. See ya' at the 406 Kitchen & Taproom - across from the hospital at 1233 N 27th St, in Billings, MT.