7 Winter Skincare Must-Haves

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Winter is rough on your skin. The constant switch between cold air outside and dry heat inside can be torture on your face. Our list is full of items that will help keep your skin happy through these harsh months.

Amazon

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

This award-winning head-to-toe moisturizer provides instant relief and long-term hydration for dry, distressed skin and even eczema. The whipped texture absorbs quickly and leaves no greasy residue. It's clinically proven to increase hydration by 169% immediately upon application so you can enjoy immediate relief and visible improvement. It's safe for sensitive skin and can even be used on children and babies!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2QRVEN7

Amazon

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

I love a fancy moisturizer as much as the next person, but sometimes you really just need the basic, time-proven standbys. The creamy moisturizer provides 24-hour hydration and helps restore the protective skin barrier with three essential ceramides. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid to help retain skin's natural moisture, and it's free of fragrance and oil so it's great for people who are sensitive to strong scents.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2u0kDEP

Amazon

boscia Tsubaki Cleansing Oil-Gel

Cleansers can strip your skin of the natural oils you need to keep your skin feeling healthy and happy, and that's why I love a good oil cleanser. This one gently rids your skin of dirt and impurities while deeply-hydrating and nourishing. Tsubaki (Camellia Oil) promotes firmness, deeply hydrates and protects against free radical damage. It has a really light floral scent that's pleasant but not overpowering.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2QQlGjH

Amazon

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

More cleansing oils! I know it might seem counterintuitive if you're worried about oily skin, but it's all about that moisture barrier. This one's an olive oil-based facial cleanser that dissolves makeup thoroughly with zero residue. Mascara, makeup, dirty - they're no match for this stuff.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/36Oz6Co

Amazon

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum

When your skin is suffering, it can be scary to think about more than just basic maintenance, but sometimes it's having trouble because you're forgoing the extra steps of your routine. Vitamin C might seem harsh, but this formula is silky smooth and effective. It also has hyaluronic acid to retain natural moisture and collagen to enhance the skin's firmness and elasticity.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/384fdHW

Amazon

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion

Even if you're bundled up, you probably have at least a little bit of skin showing, and it needs SPF to protect it from the sun. If you live in an area with a lot of snow, it can be deceptively reflective. Just because it's cold doesn't mean the sun's not still shining down with those pesky rays.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2Rh8yDv

Amazon

MADETEC Cool Mist Humidifier

Combat that dry, itchy feeling by adding humidity back to the heater-parched air in your home. They keep us warm but man do they dry out your skin. These are honestly great year-round, but during the cold-weather months, they're extra nice to have on hand.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2QQmx3T