Woman Shot in ‘Road Rage’ Incident Near Downtown Billings

Late on Tuesday night (1/26), Billings Police report a woman was wounded during a incident they say was "road rage related," according to the post on Twitter.

Around 10:30pm last night, BPD says a 38-year old woman was shot in the 200 block of Avenue F, and was treated at a local hospital for "a single non-life threatening gun shot."

While an investigation into the incident continues, the suspect in the shooting is currently unknown, according to Sgt. Jensen of the Billings Police Department.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

In an unrelated incident, a "low-speed chase" of an RV was reported last night (Tuesday 1/26) on Garden Avenue, according to a post on the Billings Reckless Drivers Facebook page.

Reports from KULR-TV say that 10-year old kids stole an RV from an Auto Auction, and led authorities on a chase that began near Sugar Road, and ended in the 3000 block of S. Frontage Road in Billings.