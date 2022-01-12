Whoa! Did You Know a Main ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Lives in Montana?

How lucky are we when it comes to the biggest show on cable television? Everybody is hooked on Yellowstone and being in Montana gives us a special connection that others don't get to experience. The ranch that serves as home base for the Duttons on the show is in Darby, close enough to visit or even plan a stay. Season four was filmed entirely in Montana with plenty of western Montana hopefuls like myself getting the call to serve as extras for a day. And it's been fun to keep an eye out for recognizable places like Ruby's Cafe and the Missoula County Courthouse. Here's a fun fact about how much Yellowstone paid to use the courthouse over the multiple days of filming.

Did you know one cast member loved filming in Montana so much that he moved here?

Luke Grimes plays Kayce Dutton on the show and the ladies sure seem to enjoy him. Personally, I don't see what the big deal is.....rugged good looks, some cowboy skills, and a solid physique are all a bit overrated if you ask me. But seriously, I was reading an article today about Luke putting some focus on a country music career this year and it mentions that he and his wife now reside in Montana. This was news to me so I tried to dig a little deeper and see if I could find out just where they're calling home these days.

They live in Montana, but where?

It doesn't look like Luke Grimes is too active on social media but his wife has posted a few pictures from Montana including the ones below. They're pretty basic and don't go into much detail.

I did some poking around but couldn't really find out where Luke and his wife live

One thing is certain, Luke Grimes doesn't hide the fact that shooting Yellowstone in Montana is the reason he decided to make his home here. In an outsider.com article last month he talked about his move to Big Sky Country.

“I’ve always said I think that the scenery, that Montana, is probably the biggest character in our show. It’s such a part of the show. And yeah, being able to go shoot there, I mean I fell so in love with it, I moved there. Literally moved to where we shoot."

We need to solve this mystery

I read a few articles to try and find some answers but I've accepted the fact that my detective skills are a bit lacking. But somebody has to know where Luke Grimes lives......do you?

