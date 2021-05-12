Yellowstone Opens South Entrance, Select Roads on Friday (5/14)

With travel into America's first national park expected to be at record levels this season, the National Park Service is planning to open another entrance into Yellowstone this week, if the weather cooperates.

According to a NPS press release, the South Entrance into Yellowstone National Park will open to public motorists this Friday at 8am MDT, along with select roads inside the park.

Here are the YNP roads that will open, weather-permitting, beginning this Friday (5/13):

South Entrance to West Thumb

Lake Village to West Thumb

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)

During the spring and fall seasons, weather and road conditions in Yellowstone National Park can "change quickly," so be prepared for temporary road closures due to poor visibility.

If you're planning to travel into Yellowstone National Park, you can receive text alerts with park road conditions by texting "82190" to 888-777. For information on road conditions, you can also call (307) 344-2117.

CLICK HERE for the Live Road Condition Updates from Yellowstone National Park.

Road construction is going on this season in some areas of Yellowstone National Park, with traffic pattern changes and delays possible around Old Faithful, and at the North Entrance.

The National Park Service also says the road between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Village is closed for the 2021 season.

CLICK HERE to find out about Road Construction going on at Yellowstone National Park.

In Grand Teton National Park, the historic John Moulton property, including the Pink House on Mormon Row will be closed to the public this season.

According to a NPS press release, a project to preserve the area will begin, and will "stabilize the Pink House and its iconic stucco, serving to improve the visitor experience through preservation of this important historic landscape."

The Pink House is a 1.5-story historic home constructed in 1938. It retains a high level of historic integrity with original doors, windows, cabinetry, wallpaper, flooring, and woodwork. The house is surrounded by a historic barn, bunkhouse, several other outbuildings, and cultural landscape elements including irrigation ditches, corrals, and fencing.

