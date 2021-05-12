Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Blaze the Australian Shepherd

Our featured Wet Nose this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a male 10-month old Australian Shepherd named Blaze. He's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Y.V.A.S. has to say about this beautiful boy:

Blaze is the whole package: beauty and brains! Not only is he super-sweet, but he also knows “sit”, “shake”, “down”, and has loads of potential. True to the Aussie breed, he is very energetic, eager to please, and he will likely bond closely with his person. Blaze has the potential to do well with other dogs but is very fixated on kitties…so a kitty-free home might be best.

Credit: YVAS

If you would like to find out more about adopting Blaze, or to set up a meeting at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

To see the other DOGS waiting to be adopted at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

To view the CATS that are looking for their person at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter also announced the winning artist that will be painting a mural at the shelter. According to the YVAS Facebook page, after receiving over 2500 votes, the winning mural is "Hope" by Wayne Small.

YVAS has made a major impact in my life through the adoption of three dogs and a chicken over the years. I am sympathetic to YVAS’s goal of compassion and safety for animals in our community. -Wayne Small

Small plans to start painting the mural at YVAS beginning in June, according to their Facebook page.

