‘Yellowstone’ Seeks Real Montanans for Season 4 Extras

In an announcement made on the Yellowstone Extras Facebook page, the popular TV drama "Yellowstone" will film season 4 of the series "entirely in Montana."

According to the post, filming for the Paramount network tv show will move from Utah to Montana beginning later this month, and continue until November. Any Montana resident can be an extra, but at this time they are looking for residents of the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula areas.

Pay is $121.10 for 12 hours, plus a $35 gas bump and a meal provided, according to the Facebook information from Yellowstone Montana Extras. Any Montana resident age 9 to 99 can be an extra for season 4 of Yellowstone, and according to the Facebook post, here's what you need to submit to be considered:

A current photo (no family photos please) of yourself.

Full name

Best contact number to reach you at.

Height, weight, and clothing sizes. Men to include shirt, pant and shoe size. Ladies to include bra, waist, hip dress size & pant size, shoe size.

Age.

City you live in.

Current occupation.

Include your car or truck and if you have a horse trailer. A photo would be great. Year, make, color.

Email your submission, with 'YS4' in the subject line, to: yellowstoneextrasmontana@gmail.com

Everyone will be required to take a COVID TEST. YOU will be required to go to one of our testing sites in Missoula or Hamilton 3 to 4 days prior to your work date. The production WILL PAY FOR TEST. And you'll be paid $30.28 for your time to test. YOU will be asked fill out and sign documentation to the fact you will stay away from high risk places like: bars, casinos, restaurants, crowds etc.... & practice social distancing / protective measures for the 3 to 4 days prior to your work date. -Yellowstone Montana Extras