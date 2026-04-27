Another day, another confirmed scam in Montana. This time, it's card skimmers at the fuel pump. We might feel like we're already getting robbed at the pump; however, this is actual theft of all the information that your debit or credit card contains.

The scam isn't particularly new, but I feel like lots of us in the Treasure State are a little too trusting and/or think that these types of scams don't happen around here. Oh, but they do.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office shared a post on social media over the weekend confirming that two card skimmers were found at the Town Pump gas station in Three Forks. An employee first noticed the discreet devices on two diesel pumps at the busy travel plaza just off I-90 (pumps D2 and D3).

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

The Sheriff's Office said, "At this time, it is unclear how long the skimmers have been active, but the incident is being investigated."

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What are fuel pump card skimmers?

The card skimmers are typically devices attached to the real card slot on a fuel pump. There may also be fake scammer keypads installed. They can be difficult to detect. With today's technology, scammers can make skimmers that look quite real. There are several things you can do to avoid getting scammed.

If the card slot cover area seems loose or doesn't match the other pumps, be wary.

If there is no security tape on the device, or the tape is broken, be wary.

Use Tap-to-Pay (available at most gas stations) instead of inserting or sliding your card.

Give the card reader a firm wiggle before using your card. If it pops off, it's probably not legit.

Go inside the store and pay cash. I know, it's more inconvenient, but so is cancelling your card, watching your statement for fraudulent charges, or having your identity stolen.

Stay vigilant out there, Montana.

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