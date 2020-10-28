You Need to Stop Texting Me Your Political Junk

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have you been getting all of those political text messages that I have been? Are you as annoyed as I am? Is there anything that we can do about it? I didn't know, so I asked my good friend, Google, to look it up for me.

Google found an article from USA Today from much earlier this year, and there are some things that you can try.

But before I give you some of the remedies, you get a little history lesson.

It can cost as little as 5 or 6 cents to send each text message, according to the article. These messages should be opt-in, not something you have to take some sort of action to stop because you didn't want it in the first place.

These candidates and issues-based groups get our cell phone numbers from our voter registration rolls. That needs to change. It should be "Opt-in", not "Opt-out, like for my daughter's sports. You text your number to the coach, then they text all the parents about anything involving my kids' sports teams.

Every single person that I know has better things to do than get spammed to death during every election cycle.

How do we stop the texts, you ask? Next time you get an unwanted text, just reply "STOP" and that should take care of it. USA Today says you'll have to do that with all of the unwanted texts, but if it works, then it was worth the effort.

The USA Today article also suggests replying with "unsubscribe", "cancel", "quit", or "please opt me out." If that doesn't work, you may have to send a letter or email asking them to take you off of their list.

Apparently, if you do all of these steps, and you still get the texts, you can file a complaint with the FCC.

I'm going through my phone this morning and sending some "STOP" messages. I'll let you know how it goes.

I have already voted. Leave me alone.