I don't think the people in Yellowstone county realized what they have just done. You folks just saved what we love about America. Steve Daines defeated Governor Bullock 58% - 42% in our county. Daines was crushed in Gallatin and Missoula counties by Bullock getting 60% plus of the vote. That seat could have been the turning point for Democrats to control all of Washington and the dismantling would have started. I have a feeling by the time this is over, maybe by the weekend, that Joe Biden will win. I pray I'm wrong, but the stars will have to align right for Trump. Mitch McConnel has now become the most important man in America. Thank you, Yellowstone County, you're patriots. See ya tomorrow at 5.