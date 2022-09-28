Your Heart Is MELTING! Azurite wins the heart of Morning Hosts

Puppy power at the Townsquare Tower this week for Wet Nose Wednesday! If you didn't say "AWWWWWWW" watching the video below, I'll be disappointed! Azurite crashed both the Breakfast Flakes and Morning Mix today.

Azurite is up for adoption right now at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Click the button below to learn more, and adopt him!

About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been around the Billings Community since 2007, and became the official city companion for sheltering animals in 2009. Since the creation of YVAS, they have become the largest animal shelter in Montana, with over 5,000 animals coming through their doors each year.

Right now, YVAS is more than just a shelter. They work toward reuniting lost pets with their owners, provide adoption services, offer foster care for pets, and go out of their way to volunteer in the community.

