Pawsitively Local: The Best Montana Shelters For Adoption

Pawsitively Local: The Best Montana Shelters For Adoption

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM / Canva

We at Townsquare Media are huge advocates of adopting pets from local rescues. I have three canine children, myself. The oldest, Ollie, came from the Blackfeet Reservation; the middle, Theo, came from YVAS; and the youngest, Bruce, came from Rez Dog Rescue.

From left: Bruce, Ollie, Theo
Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM
loading...

Humane Heroes

We believe that local shelters are doing great work to save the lives of animals in our area. They provide much-needed services like spaying and neutering and are dedicated to finding loving homes for their animals.

Cat Country 102.9 logo
Get our free mobile app
Theo at YVAS
Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM
loading...

Where To Look

If you are looking to add a lovable furball to your home, please start with your local shelters. We searched for the best shelters in the state and found this list to share with you.

READ MORE: Wet Nose Wednesday's Pet Of The Week

Meeting Bruce at an adoption event.
Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM
loading...

Benefits of Adopting

Being a pet parent is so rewarding, and even more so when you know you've played a part in saving their life. Animals don't deserve the cruel things that some humans do to them, so if you can save one, two, or twenty (I kid) from an unfortunate fate, Please do so.

Michael Foth and his new puppy, Winston, at YVAS
Credit: Michael Foth, TSM
loading...

Our fur babies live very privileged lives and we wouldn't have it any other way.

10 Actors Who Adopted Animals From Movie And Sets

7 Reasons to Adopt a Black Cat

Black cats sometimes get a bad rap, but the reality is they make fantastic pets and wonderful companions. Here are seven reasons why you should consider bringing home a black cat.

Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals

Filed Under: Adopt don't shop, animal rescue, Animal Shelter, montana, puppy, rescue dogs
Categories: Opinion

More From Cat Country 102.9