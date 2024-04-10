Pawsitively Local: The Best Montana Shelters For Adoption
We at Townsquare Media are huge advocates of adopting pets from local rescues. I have three canine children, myself. The oldest, Ollie, came from the Blackfeet Reservation; the middle, Theo, came from YVAS; and the youngest, Bruce, came from Rez Dog Rescue.
Humane Heroes
We believe that local shelters are doing great work to save the lives of animals in our area. They provide much-needed services like spaying and neutering and are dedicated to finding loving homes for their animals.
Where To Look
If you are looking to add a lovable furball to your home, please start with your local shelters. We searched for the best shelters in the state and found this list to share with you.
- Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter
- Address: 1735 Monad Rd Billings, MT 59101
- Phone: (406) 294-7387
- Humane Society Of Western Montana
- Address: 5930 Highway 93 South, Missoula, MT 59804
- Phone: (406)-549-3934
- Heart Of The Valley Animal Shelter
- Address: 1549 E. Cameron Bridge Rd, Bozeman MT
- Phone: (406)-388-9399
- Lewis & Clark Humane Society
- Address: 2112 E. Custer Avenue, Helena, MT 59604
- Phone: (406) 442-1660
- Pet Paw-see Cat Rescue
- Address: PO Box 6491, Great Falls, MT 59406
- Phone: 406-231-1132
- Paws To Peaks Rescue
- Phone: 406-600-2959
- RezQ Dogs
- Address: PO Box 8, Dodson, MT 59524
- Phone: 406-262-8122
- Beartooth Humane Alliance
- Address: P.O. Box 2333, Red Lodge, MT 59068
- Phone: 406-446-3500
- Freckles And Tomcat Rescue
- Address: 10230 Highway 87 Hardin MT, 59034
- Phone: 406-672-7358
Benefits of Adopting
Being a pet parent is so rewarding, and even more so when you know you've played a part in saving their life. Animals don't deserve the cruel things that some humans do to them, so if you can save one, two, or twenty (I kid) from an unfortunate fate, Please do so.
Our fur babies live very privileged lives and we wouldn't have it any other way.
