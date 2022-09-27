As much as I hate to admit it, I am in puppy mode.

I was watching my dog run the other day and he is starting to get a little arthritis. I've always thought to get another one while the older one who knows the ropes can show him the way on the ranch. I started looking the other day for Labs, since they are my favorite breed for the best all-around dog.

My current dog Ike is a silver lab but is a little higher strung than most labs. My vet told me that the more the genetics are refined, the more medical issues you usually have.

I've been keeping an eye on a rescue dog too, or a shelter dog, but I haven't seen one yet that has tripped my trigger. And like everything else, the price of these animals is following inflation.

Some of these breeds can ring up to $3,000... FOR A PUPPY. My dad would turn over in his grave if he knew I spent that much for a dog. Some are just worth it though, after you have them and fall in love with them.

I have $14,000 invested into Ike's leg so I know what it can bring down the road. Maybe I should get two of them right away so they will always have a buddy.

One more thing, I like dogs that have a great chance of living over 10 years too. You get so attached that you don't like the grief associated with losing one. I'll keep looking, no one should be without a great dog...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

