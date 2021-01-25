$1 Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Billings

If you caught lottery fever last week when the jackpots for Mega Millions and the Powerball both climbed well above $700 million each, you probably already know that the big jackpots were hit. Someone in Maryland won the billion dollar Mega Millions and a ticket for the big Powerball drawing was sold in Michigan.

A Tweet from the Montanan Lottery this morning (1/25) confirmed someone in Montana matched 5 out of 5 numbers on the Saturday (1/23) drawing to win a second-place prize of $1,000,000. The million dollar ticket was sold in Billings at the Cenex station on the corner of 24th and Lewis Ave.

Cenex station employee Marvin Beartusk told us this wasn't the first big winning lottery ticket sold at their store. They sold the first Montana Millionaire ticket when the game was introduced in 2007. Over the years, the busy little mid-town gas station has also produced three Montana Cash jackpot tickets, two winning Big Sky Bonus tickets and a couple of $100,000 winning scratch tickets.

The name of the winner of the $1,000,000 Powerball ticket has not yet been released and calls/email to Montanan Lottery officials weren't immediately returned. Even if you didn't win big, it pays to check your tickets. Winning tickets are always posted on the Montana Lottery website. Interestingly, 9 tickets won $100, 155 tickets won $7, 1,118 tickets won $4, 2 tickets sold won $300, 112 tickets won $21 and 987 tickets won $12.