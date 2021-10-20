Popular Montana Millionaire Event is Doubling Its Prize Money This Year

A lot of people in Missoula have been struggling thanks to the pandemic - we've certainly seen that in the flood of stories about beloved local businesses that have been forced to close down. Heck, we're barely halfway through the week and we've already heard about three of them! (Those would be the Hob Nob, Sorella's Day Spa, and Big Sky Breakout, for those who need to catch up.)

So a little extra cash would probably go a long way for a lot of people - and a lot of extra cash could be a life-changer. That being the case, you may want to check out the Montana Lottery's annual Montana Millionaire event, which is back this year - and it's doubling your chances of being a winner, according to KPAX.

This is a little bit pricier than your traditional lottery - tickets are $20. But they're only being sold in Montana, and they're only selling 250,000 of them. That still makes a win pretty unlikely, but it does give you better odds than if you were entering the Mega Millions jackpot or something.

Normally, the Montana Millionaire would award a million dollar prize to one winner, but this year, they're upping the stakes - they're awarding TWO million dollar prizes, meaning two Montanans this year are walking away with a million dollars. Plus, there will be chances to win smaller prizes of $100 and $500.

Tickets will go on sale November 1st and will be available at most Montana convenience stores and gas stations. They'll determine when they're drawing a winner once all the tickets have been sold.

So who knows? Maybe you could be going into 2022 with an extra million dollars in your pocket. What would you do with all that cash?

