Gambling Can Be Fun For Some, But A Problem For Others

People love to gamble no doubt about it.

By the time the day is over (or by the time this article is published), I'm sure all the Montana Millionaire tickets will be gone. We had a guy call this morning and tell us he has never seen the Town Pump so crowded as it was at 6 o'clock this morning.

People will get up early for a lottery ticket but can't make it to work by 8. It doesn't surprise me, most of us dream about hitting the big one but some know it's a waste of time and money.

The choices people make.

Many of the people that try don't have the discretionary income to waste. I try when the Powerball or Mega Millions gets up into the hundreds of Millions but I don't base my future on winning.

We have done quite a few broadcasts over the years at casinos and other places that have machines and they are always full. Look at the billion-dollar places in Las Vegas. They can't build those places if they are making all their gamblers rich.

For some, it's just leisure and entertainment and I get that. I loved playing poker on the cruise ships, it was fun but I limited myself. I think one of the worst things to happen to you is if you win. It gives you confidence that you can beat the machines or the odds and it only makes you want to do it again. I have no problem with anyone wanting to dream or have a little fun but don't think that you have a for sure way to beat them. They always win in the end...

See ya tomorrow at 5.