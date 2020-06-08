10 Amazing Waterfalls Within a 3-Hour Drive of Billings

Temperatures are perfect, there are fewer tourists than normal, and gas prices are low. There's no better time to hit the road to see some of our areas all-natural attractions.

There are at least 120 named waterfalls in Montana, according to Wikipedia. Two of them are tied for the 25th tallest in the world. Avalanche Basin Falls, and Harrison Basin Falls are both listed at 2,320 feet tall. Dozens of these waterfalls are only a short drive from Billings, so I've highlighted a few that I plan to check off my list before the end of the summer: