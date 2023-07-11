Mark Wilson Takes A Vacation… And Decides To Tour Missoula?

Summer Vacation

It's an age-old question. Did you do anything fun while you were on vacation? Back in the old days, you snap off pictures until you ran out of film. Then, when you got back home, you took the film to your neighborhood pharmacy and waited. Sometimes they got developed quickly. And sometimes, not so much.

These days we've all got our cameras on us 24/7, and we get to see how our pictures look right away.

Onward To ZooTown!

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM / Canva Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM / Canva loading...

So, I spent a couple of days in Missoula. I love that city in the spring and summer. But in the winter, I'd just rather be someplace else.

So, my thrilling collection of photos includes the roundabout at Southgate Mall. I'm not too sure they need much in the way of traffic control though, because of how few stores they have left.

Credit: Mark Wilson TSM Credit: Mark Wilson TSM loading...

But I see that The Mustard Seed got its own new building in the mall parking lot. Great food there.

Cafe Dreamin'

Credit: Mark Wilson TSM Credit: Mark Wilson TSM loading...

Ruby's Cafe. Yes, the one used as a filming location in the wildly popular "Yellowstone". John and Rip broke up a robbery there. Ruby's was originally opened by Lou & Ruby Erck. They would go on to buy some radio stations and become instrumental in what would later become the Country Music Association.

Shut Your Pie Hole

I liked the name of a joint called the Pie Hole. As in shut yours.

Credit: Mark Wilson TSM Credit: Mark Wilson TSM loading...

Bikes + Missoula

The "Bike & Type" was just so very "Missoula", I thought.

CREDIT: Mark Wilson TSM CREDIT: Mark Wilson TSM loading...

An Old Western Touch

And I never made it back to the Missoula Club this trip. They invite you to throw your peanut shells on the floor while they cook you a burger on the flat top right in front of you.

attachment-WILSON 4 missoula club loading...

And if you'd like to order a cowpie, you'll need to go to The Iron Horse.