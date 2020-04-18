Some Of My Vinyl 45’s in Honor of Record Store Day

Today, April 18, was the original date for Record Store Day. Due to the shutdown caused by COVID-19, the official day has been pushed back to June 20, 2020. That doesn't mean we can't celebrate our stacks of wax while staying at home this weekend.

I pulled out my crate of old 45's that I used DJing for weddings back in the 1980's to see what I would find. Here's a few in that were in the collection, some that still have the price sticker on them: