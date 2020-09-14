Miranda Lambert and her 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tourmates are early 2020 ACM Awards winners. The country superstar, along with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King, were announced as Music Event of the Year winners on Monday (Sept. 14), for their collaborative performance of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love."

The song is a cover of a song originally written and released by blues guitarist Elvin Bishop in the mid-1970s. Country singers TG Sheppard and Mark Wills, as well as Rod Stewart, the Winery Dogs and more, have covered the track. Lambert and company released their version about one year ago, in September of 2019, to celebrate the start of the Fall 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.

The all-women crew, whose collaboration was produced by Jay Joyce, were competing against some major stars for the Music Event of the Year honor: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's "10,000 Hours" was in the running for the award, as was Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton's "Dive Bar," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" and Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell's "What Happens in a Small Town."

This newest ACM Awards win is Lambert's 35th career ACM win; she is the most-awarded artist of all time at the annual awards show. It's also Townes' second of the year, as she was previously named 2020's ACM New Female Artist of the Year.

The 2020 ACM Awards will take place on Sept. 16, 2020 at 8PM ET. The awards show will broadcast on CBS from three separate Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium. Keith Urban will host the show.

