Temperatures are expected to rise back in to the 90's on Monday in Billings, and another long stretch without rain will increase the chance of wildfires, according to the National Weather Service.

Current N.W.S. forecast has humidity low, temperatures in the lower 90's, and wind gusts up to 30 mph on Monday. Along with a cold front with a northwest wind shift, fire conditions will be elevated in Yellowstone County as the work week starts back up.

The National Weather Service reminds residents to avoid burning, be careful with disposing cigarettes, and secure chains.

Most areas of Billings received about a half an inch of rain over Labor Day according to NWS rainfall totals, and it has been dry ever since. The next chance of precipitation is expected on Wednesday when there's a 20 percent chance of rain, possibly thunderstorms during the day. There's another 30 percent chance of storms on Wednesday night, according to NWS forecasts.