2020 Holiday Gift Guide for the True Great Outdoors Lover

The holidays are right around the corner, and Taste of Country has got you covered when it comes to gifts for the true outdoors lover on your list this year.

Whether you're into climbing, hiking, fishing, camping, biking or any other outdoor activity, you know that having the proper gear in place is one of the most important aspects of setting out on an enjoyable adventure. Why not give the gift of being prepared for anything this holiday season?

The gifts below include selections for just about anyone who loves the outdoors and getting back to nature in whatever way they enjoy. Got someone on your list who loves a rugged adventure? Read on!

Myro Plant-Powered Deodorant

MyMyro.com

Of course, that special someone on your holiday list will always want to take along some deodorant when they're off on an outdoor adventure. Myro natural deodorant lets them stay in tune with nature by doing good while smelling good. The refillable case and fully recyclable deodorant refill pods use 50% less plastic than traditional deodorants, and Myro's durable, travel-friendly and TSA-compliant cases come in five different colors. There are also five different time-release scents, based around bacteria-neutralizing probiotics and sage to keep them smelling great no matter how hard they like to play.

The best part? It works even for rugged adventurers!

A starter kit of one refillable case and one 2 oz. deodorant pod is $11.99, and each 2 oz. deodorant pod refill costs $9.99.

UPDATE: For Taste of Country readers, Myro is extending a special offer to try Myro for just $5 (new subscribers only). Use code TOC at checkout at MyMyro.com

FosPower Emergency Solar Radio

Amazon

If your loved one likes to head way off-road, this is the perfect gift for them. The FosPower emergency solar-powered radio is an all-purpose helper for when you get out where there's just no access to charge any of your devices. The hand-cranked solar radio features AM, FM and NOAA weather radio, an LED flashlight, a reading lamp, a USB charger for other devices and an SOS alarm.

The unique all-in-one device retails for $39.99 and is available via Amazon.

Monoki First Aid Survival Kit

Amazon

No matter what kind of activities your outdoorsman prefers, safety always needs to come first. The 241-piece Monoki first aid survival kit is a handy all-in-one that includes not only all of the first-response medical supplies they might need, but it also features a number of add-ons that include an emergency blanket, keychain compass, whistle, folding tactical knife, fire starter, wire saw, fishing lines, hooks and weights and more. The kit is available for $24.99 at Amazon.

Filson Log Carrier

backcountry.com

Once camp is set up, it's time to get some firewood for a fire. The Filson log carrier allows your rugged outdoors enthusiast to gather and haul more firewood much more comfortably than by hand. The sewn and riveted leather handles offer a more comfortable carry, and the double-stitched edges ensure durability. The Filson log carrier sells for $95.00 via backcountry.com.

JBL Clip 3 Portable Speaker

rei.com

No matter whether your back-to-nature lover enjoys hiking, camping, snow-shoeing or whatever other outdoor activity, they'll want to take along some music. The JBL Clip 3 portable speaker allows them to enjoy crystal-clear sound from any Bluetooth device, and its rechargeable lithium battery delivers up to 10 hours of play from a single charge. The speaker is waterproof and durable, features a clip so it can be hung anywhere, and it can be paired in a wireless daisy chain for stereo sound. The unit also features a built-in microphone and speakerphone so you can stay in touch with them no matter how far they roam at the touch of a button.

The JBL Clip 3 portable speaker is available from rei.com for $69.95.

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MYRO