Hear CMA Country Christmas LIVE on Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9 is getting you in the holiday spirit with an exclusive radio simulcast of the CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren.

Beginning at 8pm MDT tonight (Monday 11/30), sing along with many of your Christmas favorites as we broadcast this special event across all our Cat Country 102.9 platforms, including at CatCountry1029.com, and on the free Cat Country mobile app.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Country Music Association promises a night of fun-filled holiday performances from Lady A, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, and many more.



Dan + Shay will also be debuting their new holiday song, "Christmas isn't Christmas" during the CMA Country Christmas, tonight (Monday) at 8pm.

If you haven't already started, this will be a perfect night to put up your holiday lights and decorations, while listening to your favorite country stars plays all the Christmas classics, and a few new ones. And make sure to SHARE PHOTOS of your holiday light display for a chance to win over $600 in prizes with LIGHT UP BILLINGS, brought to you by High Caliber Plumbing and Heating.

CLICK HERE for all the details, and to enter for Light Up Billings.

If you're looking for commercial-free Christmas music, we've got it playing through New Years Eve on The Christmas Channel. Listen to non-stop holiday tunes on your desktop at CatCountry1029.com, or through the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app.

CLICK HERE to listen to The Christmas Channel.