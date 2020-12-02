Paul’s Recipe for Keeping Your Christmas Tree Fresh

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I know there are a lot of traditionalists that like a real tree every year for Christmas. If you want to help your tree stay fresh longer follow this recipe.

After you fresh cut off the bottom, fill the tree holder with this: Take a quart of water and add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice,1 tablespoon of sugar and up to a tablespoon of bleach. The lemon juice provides a sap-like formation. The sugar is for energy, and the bleach acts as a disinfectant to prevent mold. Make sure you never let the tree run out, and when you remove it from your house you won't lose as many needles either. Mark has crockpot recipes, and I can help with the things that grow. Good luck and see ya tomorrow at 5.