35th Annual ‘Festival of Trees’ Opens Tomorrow

The 35th year for The Family Tree Center's popular holiday fundraiser may look a little different because of the pandemic, but the opportunity to own a beautifully decorated Christmas tree won't be any different.

Beginning tomorrow (Thursday 12/3) through this Saturday (12/5), you can see the Festival of Trees at Rimrock Mall, inside the former Herbergers location. All custom trees are available for viewing from 11am to 7pm, along with online bidding to win one of the trees.

They will be auctioned online to community members as décor for their own homes or businesses or who give them to friends, family, or those in need of some Christmas cheer. We invite you to join us. Bid on a tree or gift basket and help stressed and struggling families during these unprecedented times. -Family Tree Center

Holiday baskets and other gift items are already available for online bidding, with the auction closing for those gifts ending this Saturday (12/5) at 8pm.

Bidding for the custom trees will end at 7pm on Saturday.



The Family Tree Center, Billings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center, has been building strong families in the Billings community for the past 35 years. The Family Tree Center is the only agency in the Billings community whose SOLE mission is the PREVENTION of child abuse and neglect.

If you would like to get more information about bidding on a tree, or gift basket, CLICK HERE.

