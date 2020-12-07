This Is a Real Tree

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media
It was such a nice day yesterday; My son John and I went to look for a Christmas tree. I thought, why pay $60 when I have hundreds of these. So, we ventured out with saw in hand, and found a couple that we liked. One thing to remember when picking a tree is they look a lot smaller when they are in the vast wilderness. We had a hell of a time getting it in the front door but mission accomplished. We were able to get the lights on last night so that was enough for one night. Since it was a fresh cut with pine cones new and old, I told John we have to put a sheet down because we didn't want any Ronnie Milsap getting on the floor. He didn't know who he was. How about Warren Sapp. He knew him. Happy tree hunting.

Filed Under: Christmas Tree, Holiday 2020
Categories: Holidays
