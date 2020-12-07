This Is a Real Tree

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It was such a nice day yesterday; My son John and I went to look for a Christmas tree. I thought, why pay $60 when I have hundreds of these. So, we ventured out with saw in hand, and found a couple that we liked. One thing to remember when picking a tree is they look a lot smaller when they are in the vast wilderness. We had a hell of a time getting it in the front door but mission accomplished. We were able to get the lights on last night so that was enough for one night. Since it was a fresh cut with pine cones new and old, I told John we have to put a sheet down because we didn't want any Ronnie Milsap getting on the floor. He didn't know who he was. How about Warren Sapp. He knew him. Happy tree hunting.